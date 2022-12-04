Superman Dad! Father Prevents Son From Falling off a Moving Scooter

Viral Video: It is truly said that Daddies are superheroes in disguise. While Superman’s powers must be at a Herculean level making him fly, lift oil balls, and fight other Kryptonians, Dads demonst

Viral Video: It is truly said that Daddies are superheroes in disguise. While Superman’s powers must be at a Herculean level making him fly, lift oil balls, and fight other Kryptonians, Dads demonstrates their abilities in a variety of ways. When in trouble, no superhuman will come to your aid, except your father. That is why they are there to shield you in any situation.

A video of a man preventing his child from falling off a two-wheeler has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a man driving a scooter with a young boy riding as a passenger. The young boy appears to be sleeping in the video, as his head falls to one side. To keep the boy from falling off the scooter, the man supports the boy with his left hand and holds the bar with his right hand. The video was posted by an Instagram user named Abhishek Thapa on November 14. “That’s why he’s called father,” the caption reads alongside the video.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF MAN HOLDING HIS CHILD FROM FALLING OFF A MOVING SCOOTER

The video has received over 32,000 views and over 13 lakh likes. The short video is going viral on the internet. Several users have flooded the section with lovely comments. “I still remember that day of Hindi elocution when we were going back it was raining so much and we only had one raincoat and my father gave it to me,” an Instagram user commented.

“Indeed! Jab take Baap ka haath maathe ho an kabhi koi tension hoti.. becoz u know bapu hai peeche.❤️,” commented another user. “My father did this for 4 kids 🥺❤️ thank you for reminding me my bachpan 🙏🏼papa toh papa hi hote hain yaar💯✨,” added the third user. “Felt so good seeing this … made my morning… fathers r always there it’s just they r less expressive,” the fourth user shared.



