Superplum Launches ‘Ripe and Ready to Eat’ Mangoes: India’s Favourite Fruit Now Arrives Chilled and Perfectly Sweet Every Time

Superplum, a leading Indian Agritech company has introduced guaranteed sweet and ripe mangoes, delivered directly to you. This unique offering ensures customers receive the company’s range of premium mangoes perfectly ripe and chilled for immediate enjoyment.

Ripe and Ready to Eat Mangoes from Superplum

While India is, by far, the largest producer of mangoes in the world and has many of the world’s finest varieties of fruit, Indian consumers typically face a challenge in getting reliably and safely ripened mangoes. Mangoes in the market tend to be too raw or too ripe and consumers hate having to wait or waste!

Superplum’s end-to-end supply chain and state-of-the-art automated ripening facilities ensure safe and carbide-free ripening. The mangoes are chilled and delivered to customers in a ready-to-eat condition. As always, the company buys directly from farmers and ensures full traceability and product safety for consumers.

Superplum’s ripe and ready-to-eat mangoes are available on Amazon Fresh and in your favourite neighborhood stores. Consumers can also order directly at shop.superplum.com. This product is especially appealing for those seeking a quick and healthy snack, providing an instant treat that aligns perfectly with today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

Ripe mangoes are not only perfect for snacking but also ideal for various culinary applications. Whether used in desserts, smoothies, or salads, these mangoes add a burst of flavor & sweetness while offering essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

In addition to quality and convenience, Superplum prioritizes sustainability and ethical practices. The mangoes are sourced from trusted farmers who employ sustainable farming techniques. By partnering with these conscientious farmers, Superplum supports local agriculture and promotes environmentally friendly farming methods. This commitment to ethical sourcing ensures customers can enjoy their mangoes while contributing to practices that benefit the planet and farming communities.

About Superplum

Superplum, a start-up backed by some of Silicon Valleys most notable investors, has been addressing Indian agricultures endemic issues since 2020 by building the countrys most sophisticated supply chain for fresh produce. The company works with farmers across the country to ensure product quality right from the source. Their fruits are delivered to over 500 stores in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, including Spar, Lulu Hypermarket, and Star Bazaar. They are also available on Amazon Fresh, Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and directly on shop.superplum.com. With a fully digitized system, each product is fully traceable from the farm to the consumer via a QR code seamlessly integrated into their vibrant packaging.

For more information, please visit to website: www.superplum.com