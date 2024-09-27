Supply Chain Growth Hub: Building a Passionate Community to Make Supply Chains a Competitive Advantage

With the rise of the Indian economy, the supply chain industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in recent times. Predicted to reach $380 billion by 2025, this rapid expansion is creating new opportunities for businesses and professionals alike.

From food to medicines, supply chains are behind every item that reaches our homes today. However, despite its significance, the industry has yet to achieve the same aspirational status among young professionals that industries like technology enjoys today.

“The popular notion is that the supply chain is a boring field. But in reality, it is a complex and dynamic industry, offering a myriad of exciting problem-solving opportunities every day. There is never a dull moment! And with the growing application of machine learning and AI for optimization, the field is undergoing a transformation and now presents a wealth of exciting opportunities for young professionals looking to be part of this innovative change.We are excited to launch the Supply Chain Growth Hub, which I believe will foster this passion for supply chain and attract more talent intoo this field,” says Vineel Parvataneni, co-founder and COO of Navata Supply Chain Solutions.

The Supply Chain Growth Hub is a dedicated community aimed at building knowledge, upskilling, networking, and growing together in the industry. The platform brings together industry case studies, leadership insights, the latest news and professional interviews. There is also a discussion forum where professionals can exchange career advice or clear their doubts on problems they are experiencing in their day-to-day work. For those starting out, it offers interview questions and resources to upskill, along with a monthly spotlight on the top jobs in the industry.

“India has been one of the fastest-growing economies in recent times. However, our supply chain industry-the backbone of any economy-still lags behind. Currently, our supply chain costs range between 14-16%, while global averages stand at 7-9%. To close this gap, we, as a community of Indian supply chain professionals, must come together to broaden our knowledge and approach. We need to move beyond simply executing ground operations, upskill, stay updated on latest technologies and adopt new operational practices. We are excited to launch the Supply Chain Growth Hub, a platform for collaboration and sharing, which I believe will in turn drive collective improvement across the industry,” says Hima Parvataneni, CEO of Navata Supply Chain Solutions.

By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, the community can help transform supply chains into a true competitive advantage for businesses, driving both industry growth as well as economic growth of the country.