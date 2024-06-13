NationalPolitics

Supreme Court Directs Delhi Govt To Approach Yamuna Board For Water Supply After Himachals U-Turn On Surplus Water

The bench said that sharing of Yamuna water between states is a complex and sensitive issue and this court does not have the technical expertise to decide on it even on an interim basis.

Supreme Court Asks Delhi Govt About Measures Taken To Take Control Of Water Wastage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to seek water supply from the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB)

“The issue should be left to be considered by the body constituted with the agreement of parties in the memorandum of understanding dated 1994.

“Since the UYRB has already directed Delhi to submit an application for the supply of water on humanitarian grounds… such an application be made, if not already made, by today by 5 pm, and the board shall convene a meeting tomorrow and take decision in the matter at the earliest,” the bench said.

The court also accused Himachal Pradesh of providing wrong information after the state admitted that it did not have surplus 136 cusecs of water. The Court refused to issue any direction to the State of Haryana.

Earlier this month the top court had directed Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of excess water to Haryana, with prior notice, to ensure its delivery to Delhi. However, the Haryana government contended that while Himachal Pradesh claimed to have released this amount of unused Yamuna water to the Tajewala (Hathni Kund Barrage), it did so without providing details on their actual water usage in June.

Why is Delhi facing a water crisis?





