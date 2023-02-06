Home

Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath of Office

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday got five new judges and was adminsitered oath of office by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in a ceremony held at the apex court’s auditorium in its new building complex.

The names of five judges who were cleared by the Centre two days ago are – Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice P. V. Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra.

With the appointment of five judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 32, two short of the full strength.

Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13, 2022.

