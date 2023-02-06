National

Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath of Office

admin
33Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 11 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath of Office

With the appointment of five judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 32, two short of the full strength.

Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath of Office

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday got five new judges and was adminsitered oath of office by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in a ceremony held at the apex court’s auditorium in its new building complex.

The names of five judges who were cleared by the Centre two days ago are – Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice P. V. Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra.

With the appointment of five judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 32, two short of the full strength.

Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13, 2022.

Topics




Published Date: February 6, 2023 11:24 AM IST



Updated Date: February 6, 2023 11:46 AM IST







Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories