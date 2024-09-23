NationalPolitics

Supreme Court issues major ruling on children offences, says ‘Downloading, watching abuse child porn to be an offence under POCSO’

New Delhi: In a major judgement, the Supreme Court ruled today in a landmark judgment on the stringent law to prevent child abuse, and announced that Downloading and watching child pornography is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The significant judgement involved the bench of  Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala who set aside the Madras High Court order that had ruled that merely downloading and watching child pornography was not an offence under POCSO Act.


