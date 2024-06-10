Home

Supreme Court Orders AAP To Vacate Office Encroaching On Delhi HC Land By This Date, Asks CM Kejriwal To File Undertaking

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been in trouble for various reasons, for the past many months, especially after the party supremo and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejri

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been in trouble for various reasons, for the past many months, especially after the party supremo and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. Apart from that, a petition was filed against the political party, alleging that its office was encroaching on the land which was allotted to the Delhi High Court. A deadline of June 15 was set by the Supreme Court of India for AAP to vacate the office for which they sought an extension. In a latest development, the apex court has extended their deadline to vacate the office, till August 10; CM Kejriwal has also been ordered to file an undertaking in this regard.

Big Relief To AAP By Supreme Court! Deadline To Vacate Office Extended

As mentioned earlier, the apex court has extended the deadline previously given to the Aam Aadmi Party to vacate their office which was allegedly encroaching the land allotted to Delhi HC. Giving a last opportunity to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the ruling party in the national capital to vacate its office encroaching on the land allotted to the Delhi High Court by August 10. A vacation bench presided over by Justice Vikram Nath allowed AAP’s application seeking an extension of the June 15 deadline set earlier by the apex court on March 4.

Bench Orders CM Kejriwal To File Undertaking Within A Week

The Bench, also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, ordered the political party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who remains incarcerated in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy case, to file an undertaking within a week before the SC registry that it will handover the vacant and peaceful possession of the premises in question on or before August 10 this year.

Developments So Far

It may be recalled that a bench headed by CJI Chandrachud had earlier come down heavily on AAP for encroaching on a portion of a plot at Rouse Avenue which has been allotted to the High Court to meet the infrastructural requirements of the district judiciary. For vacating the premises, the CJI Chandrachud-led bench had set the June 15 deadline in view of the general elections and had asked AAP to approach the Union government’s Land & Development Office (L&DO) for obtaining alternative office space.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre to decide AAP’s representation for temporary accommodation within six weeks. The political party had argued that as a recognised national party, AAP is entitled to a temporary office space until permanent land is allotted for constructing their office.

