No Exceptions: Supreme Court Reacts To Its Decision of Providing Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court has reacted to its criticism of the bail judgement of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Supreme Court Reacts On Interim Bail To Delhi CM

New Delhi: In a strong reaction to the criticism of the Supreme Court on the bail judgement of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the apex court has set aside any bias and justified the judement by calling it ‘no exception’. For the unversed, the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the infamous ‘Delhi Liquor Policy’ on May 10.

“We have not made any exception for anybody. We said in our order what we felt was justified,” said a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, as quoted in a report by NDTV.

“Did Kejriwal Get Bail So That Such Incidents Could Be Carried Out?” Asks BJP

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raised objections before the Supreme Court on Thursday to a speech by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that if people vote for his party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he wouldn’t have to go to jail.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta said it will not go into this and its order is clear when he has to surrender on June 2.

During the hearing of Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest and subsequent remand in the Delhi excise policy case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, told the bench that after coming out of jail on interim bail, Kejriwal violated the conditions of bail and said that if people would vote for his party, he wouldn’t have to go to jail.

“How can Arvind Kejriwal say this? It is a slap on the face of the institution,” the Solicitor General said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, said that he can also file an affidavit on what a top Government Minister has said about the Supreme Court’s order on granting interim bail to him.

The bench said it would not go into this and while grating bail, it “did not make an exception for anybody”.

Kejriwal has said that if the opposition INDIA bloc wins the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he will be back from Tihar Jail on June 5, a day after the results are announced. Kejriwal was granted bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and he has to surrender on June 2.

