Open Shambhu Border For All, Not Just For Farmers: Supreme Court To Haryana Govt

The Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February when SKM and KMM had announced to move towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops.



The Supreme Court has issued a directive to the Haryana government to remove the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been staging a protest since February 13. The court raised concerns about the government’s authority to block the highway, questioning the necessity of such actions. This decision comes after the Haryana government installed barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February following the announcement by farmer unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, to march towards Delhi in support of demands such as a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the need to address the situation promptly during the hearing. The Haryana government’s counsel mentioned that the state is in the process of appealing against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order from July 10, which instructed the state to reopen the highway within seven days.

“How can a State block a highway? It has a duty to regulate traffic. We are saying open it but regulate,” Justice Bhuyan said after the counsel informed the bench about filing of the appeal in the apex court.

Justice Kant told the state’s counsel, “Why do you want to challenge the high court’s order? Farmers are also citizens of this country. Give them food and good medical care. They will come, raise slogans and go back. I think you don’t commute by road.”

The counsel replied that he travels by road. The bench said that then he too must be experiencing difficulties. It also asked the state to file an affidavit on the subsequent developments in the pending matter.

The petitioner appearing in person, Advocate Vasu Ranjan Shandilya said, “the other petitioner, Uday Pratap has sought opening for farmers, I am requesting to open for business man, street vendors…” Justice Sandhawalia responding to the submissions said, “we have directed to open for everybody, not only for farmers.”

The Hearing

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea from the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to form a committee led by a former high court judge to investigate the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh during a clash with Haryana security personnel in February. Despite the apex court’s rejection of a stay on the high court’s order on April 1, the case continues to garner attention. Singh, a 21-year-old from Bathinda, lost his life in the clash at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, where both farmers and police personnel suffered casualties. The incident unfolded as protesting farmers attempted to breach barricades at the border, leading to a confrontation with security forces preventing their advance towards Delhi. The High Court further directed the Haryana government to remove barricades at the Shambhu border within a week, emphasizing the need to maintain law and order. Similar instructions were given to the Punjab government to ensure peace and remove any barricades on their side to prevent further unrest.











