On January 19, the top court passed a slew of directions, observing that the SIR process in West Bengal should be transparent and not cause inconvenience.New Delhi: In a significant development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to appear before the Supreme Court today and seek permission to argue her pending petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). She has moved an interlocutory application seeking permission to appear and argue in person. Banerjee will be personally present in court room 1 tomorrow along with her lawyers. A gate pass issued in the Chief Minister’s name confirms her presence in court today. According to the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear the petitions, including those filed by Banerjee, Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen. Sources say that the chief minister, who has an LLB degree, may attend court and put forth her submissions. On January 19, the top court passed a slew of directions, observing that the SIR process in West Bengal should be transparent and not cause inconvenience. It directed the Election Commission (EC) to display the names of those on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where documents and objections will also be submitted.
