Supreme Court to Hear RG Kar Hospital Case Today

A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case today.

Kolkata Rape And Murder LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court to Hear RG Kar Hospital Case Today

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The Supreme Court will hear the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case today. A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear the matter. To recall, the initial hearing took place on August 22 when the court took suo moto cognisance of the case. Meanwhile, slogans demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim echoed the air at the stroke of midnight on Sunday across Kolkata and many other cities and towns in West Bengal.

Protesters, both women and men, young and old took to the streets, forming human chains, writing graffiti on the roads, holding burning torches and singing the national anthem as many waved the tricolour, the only flag allowed in the apolitical rallies across the state by the civil society, to register their protest against the murder of the young doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital a month ago on August 9.

Kolkata Rape And Murder Case: Live Updates





Source link

