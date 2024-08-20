NationalPolitics

Supreme Court To Hear Suo Moto Petition On Today

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 20, 2024
0 97 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Suo Moto Petition On Today

live

The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata today, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Pardiwala and Misra.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Suo Moto Petition On Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata today, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Pardiwala and Misra. According to a PTI report, two lawyers practising in the Supreme Court and a doctor from Telangana wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday urging him to take auto moto cognizance of the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“The nation looks to the judiciary as the ultimate guardian of justice, the last refuge for those whose cries have been silenced by brutality. The victim in this case, a young doctor whose life was dedicated to serving others, deserves nothing less than the full measure of justice that our legal system can provide. Her death must not be in vain, it must galvanise us to act, to ensure that no other woman suffers such a fate,” stated the letter.

RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE:





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 20, 2024
0 97 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Kolkata Doctor Rape-murder: Police Arrests Student For ‘Provocative’ Post Against Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

August 19, 2024

JMM Likely To Reach Out To Champai Soren Amid Speculation of BJP Switch

August 19, 2024

Women In UP Can Avail Free Bus Services Today

August 19, 2024

Police Did Not Investigate Incident Properly, Says Victim’s Mother

August 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow