Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, unauthorized videos show…

Official sources told Bar & Bench that Supreme Court authorities were looking into resolving the matter soon.

BREAKING: Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, unauthorized videos show...

The Supreme Court of India’s YouTube channel was hacked on Friday, leading to unauthorized videos being displayed, including content promoting a cryptocurrency linked to US-based company Ripple Labs. Among the videos shown was a blank video titled “Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION,” which was live on the hacked channel.

The Supreme Court’s YouTube channel is typically used to stream live hearings of significant cases, particularly those before constitution benches or matters of public interest. Authorities are expected to investigate and restore the channel to its intended use.





