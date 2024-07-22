Home

Gujarat Rains: Surat Witnesses Severe Waterlogging Amid Heavy Downpour, Police Issues Advisory

Ahmedabad: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in parts of Gujarat. Surat witnessed severe waterlogging amid heavy downpour in the region. Owing to the current situation, the police have made announcements and appeal to people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily.

On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall for Gujarat and Uttarakhand. While Gujarat will face heavy rainfall for the coming three days from July 21-24, heavy rains in Uttarakhand have been predicted for July 21-22.

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging witnessed amid heavy downpour in Gujarat’s Surat. Police make announcements and appeal to people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily pic.twitter.com/8tZlXrtYr7 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

Continuous rainfall has also severely affected life in Mumbai, and the city’s challenges are expected to worsen with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy showers for the next 2-3 days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and has forecast heavy rainfall over the city on Monday. The Met Department has issued an orange alert for July 23.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi witnessed pleasant weather on Monday morning under cloudy skies. The city witnessed light to moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature for today, Monday, will be around 34 degrees which will reduce to 33 degrees Celsius by Tuesday. The temperature at night is also expected to drop significantly ranging between 26 to 27 degrees Celsius in the next two days.











