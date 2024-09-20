Suresh Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., Honoured with Excellence in Market Presence Award at AIIFA Steelex Awards 2024

In a remarkable display of growth and innovation, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of steel pipes and structural tubes, proudly announces that Shri Suresh Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, has been honoured with the Excellence in Market Presence Award at the AIIFA Steelex Excellence Awards 2024. This accolade recognises his pioneering leadership, his commitment to efficiency and sustainability, and his significant contributions to revolutionizing the steel industry.

Shri Suresh Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited

Since its establishment in 2017, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited has witnessed tremendous growth, achieving an annual production capacity of 1 million metric tons (MMTPA) of high-quality steel products in just six years. Suresh Goyal’s extensive expertise, spanning over two decades in project planning, execution technology, and quality assurance, has been instrumental in this rapid success. Under his leadership, Sambhv has become the only manufacturer in India to produce hot-rolled (HR) coils through a secondary manufacturing process.

Sambhv’s growth story is deeply rooted in the legacy of its Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Shri Brijlal Goyal, whose vision laid the foundation for the company’s remarkable rise. The company continues to thrive under the guidance of Suresh Goyal and his younger brother, Shri Vikas Goyal, the CEO and Managing Director of Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited, who plays a crucial role in driving its operational success and strategic direction.

Central to Sambhv’s success is the companys guiding philosophy, Sab Sambhv Hai (Everything is Possible). This principle, championed by Suresh Goyal, reflects Sambhv’s unwavering belief in breaking barriers and creating possibilities through innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology. The Sab Sambhv Hai philosophy fuels the companys mission to challenge conventions and set new industry standards.

A Vision for Tomorrow

While Sambhv continues to set industry benchmarks, the company is also actively preparing for the future. With a vision to become one of the world’s largest pipe manufacturers by 2030, Sambhv is investing in new technologies and exploring global market expansion. Additionally, the firm is prioritizing sustainability as a core driver of its future growth. Sambhv aims to reduce its carbon footprint and adopt green manufacturing practices, paving the way for a more environmentally conscious steel industry.

On receiving the award, Shri Suresh Goyal remarked, “It is a true honour to receive this recognition from the AIIFA Steelex Excellence Awards. This award reflects the relentless dedication, hard work, and innovative spirit of the entire Sambhv Steel team. Our belief in ‘Sab Sambhv Hai’ – that everything is possible with perseverance and innovation – has driven our journey. I am deeply grateful to my father, Shri Brijlal Goyal, for laying the foundation, and to my brother, Vikas Goyal, alongside our senior leadership, for their unwavering support as we strive to become one of the world’s largest pipe manufacturers by 2030, with a steadfast commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology.”

Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited is distinguished as India’s only single-location, backward-integrated pipes and tubes manufacturing facility. Since 2017, the company has consistently set new benchmarks in the steel industry through its innovative approach to production and commitment to sustainability.

About Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited

Founded in 2017 and based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited is a leader in steel manufacturing, leveraging a unique backward integration model and cutting-edge production techniques. The company produces a wide range of high-quality steel products, including pipes and structural tubes, serving both domestic and international markets.