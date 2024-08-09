Suresh Wadkar to Launch his First Radio Show “Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le”

Legendary singer Suresh Wadkar is embarking on a new journey with the launch of his first-ever radio show, “Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le.” The announcement came as a special surprise on his birthday, celebrated with great enthusiasm. Produced by Studio Refuel, the show is set to debut by Diwali.

The birthday event was graced by his wife Padma Wadkar, along with show anchor Kumarr, Studio Refuels CEO India Chapter Sachin Tailang, and CEO Dubai Chapter Raman Chibber.

Inspired by the iconic song from the film Sadma, Suresh Wadkars radio show will take listeners on a nostalgic musical journey. He will share sweet and sour experiences from his life and career, along with intriguing behind-the-scenes stories from the music industry.

Anchor Kumarr mentioned that the show will be a treasure trove of unheard stories and memories from Wadkar’s illustrious career, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into his life and work.

This venture marks Wadkars first foray into radio, and he expressed his excitement about connecting with fans in this new format.

The launch event turned into a mesmerizing musical evening, with Wadkar performing some of his greatest hits.

Fans, music lovers, and cinephiles are eagerly awaiting the release of “Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le,” as Suresh Wadkar and Kumarr aim to revive the golden era of Indian music through this new platform.