Survey reveals that 7% of Daughters Receive Equal Inheritance through a will

In India, although daughters, like sons, should have equal rights to inherit family property; in reality it is far from the truth. Research done by Sunfeast Mom’s Magic shows that only 7% daughters receive equal inheritance through a will. The long-standing belief that “betiyan paraya dhan hoti hain” (daughters are ultimately someone else’s responsibility) is still very much prevalent in Indian families.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited emphasized the importance of the campaign, saying, “A large number of Mothers in India themselves having faced unfair treatment in matters of inheritance by their parents, are the ones who can truly spark a change now in their own families for their daughters. Through the ‘Will of Change’ campaign, we hope to inspire mothers to ensure equal inheritance rights for daughters and become a Mom of Change.”

With time, mothers in India have found their voice to take a stand & have a strong point of view on various issues concerning them. ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic, a brand known to take up causes that affect mothers, has been inspiring them through its past campaigns. The brand’s latest initiative ‘Will of Change’ puts a spotlight on the deeply ingrained societal bias that sees daughters being overlooked in inheritance matters, advocating for a shift towards equality. The campaign calls on mothers, as the pillars of change, to lead this crucial movement and empowering them to become the #MomOfChange.

As a brand, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic believes that a mom is the warmest superpower & and can fight the biases in the world that come in the way of her children. With the ‘Will of Change’ initiative, the brand takes up one of the most ingrained biases in society & inspires moms to take charge of this change.

At the heart of the campaign is a deeply emotional and thought-provoking film starring Shefali Shah and Manish Chaudhari. The film poignantly highlights how inheritance decisions often ignore daughters, despite their contributions to the family. The story unfolds in a modern family setting, where Mr. Shekhar Verma is finalizing his will with a lawyer. While his daughter Shreya, helps him gather the documents, it becomes clear that only his son Arjun is being named the heir to their family assets. The mother, played by Shefali Shah, subtly but powerfully challenges this decision, reminding her husband that while their daughter is always addressed as “beta” (son) in their daily lives, she becomes “beti” (daughter) when it comes to inheritance. Her words leave a profound impact on her husband, encouraging him to rethink the bias ingrained in his decision.

For more information and to be a part of the change, visit WillofChange.com and pledge your support today.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UP6j8iSo3E