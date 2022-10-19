Surya Grahan Time, Visibility in India, Where to Watch and More

Solar Eclipse 2022: As the year comes to an end, the world is set to witness the second and the last solar eclipse on October 25. The partial solar eclipse will happen amid Diwali celebrations and can be seen in portions of Europe, western Asia, and northeast Africa. The solar eclipse is set to begin right before sunset in the afternoon and will last for an hour. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from most places, but, its ending will not be visible in the country as it will happen post-sunset.Also Read – Diwali Cheer! This State to Credit Employees’ Salary by October 22. Deets Here

SURYA GRAHAN VISIBILITY IN INDIA

The Indian cities that will experience the partial solar eclipse are New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi and Mathura.

SURYA GRAHAN TIMINGS, DURATION AND OTHER DETAILS

In Delhi, the solar eclipse will begin at 4:29 pm IST

In Mumbai, the solar eclipse will begin at 4:49 pm IST

In Kolkata, the solar eclipse will begin at 4:52 pm IST

In Chennai, the solar eclipse will begin at 5:14 pm IST

The duration of the eclipse (from the beginning up to sunset time) will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

The duration of the solar eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min in Kolkata and Chennai.

REGIONS WHERE SOLAR ECLIPSE WON’T BE VISIBLE

The Surya Grahan cannot be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a dark shadow on the earth that can completely or partially block sunlight in some areas. The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.

WHEN IS THE NEXT SOLAR ECLIPSE

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.

WHAT TO REMEMBER WHILE WATCHING SURYA GRAHAN

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun. Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun’s image on a white board by telescope.