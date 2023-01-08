Suryakumar Gives Epic Reply To Virat Kohli After T20I Century Against Sri Lanka
Suryakumar Yadav scored his third T20I hundred in India colours, one less than teammate and captain Rohit Sharma.
New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav has already won everyone’s hearts with his explosive batting in India colours. On Saturday, the Mumbai Indians star once again wooed his fans with his third T20I century en route to a series-clinching victory against Sri Lanka in Rajkot.
Riding on Suryakumar’s 112 not out in 51 balls, India posted 228/5 in 20 overs in the third and final game. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 136 in 16.4 overs as India won the series 2-1. Post victory, Suryakumar greeted fans at the stands on his way to his dressing room.
Upon reaching the dressing room, Suryakumar sat down to check his congratulatory Instagram messages. One among them was his teammate and former skipper Virat Kohli, who shared a story lauding the right-hander.
Raw emotions 🎦
A Suryakumar fandom frenzy 👏🏻
A special reply to an Instagram story 😉
Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot 🤗#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wYuRKMNv1L
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2023
In his story, Kohli posted a picture of SKY from the game with two fire emojis and two applauding emojis. Reacting to the story, Suryakumar smiled and said, “Oh baba, look who has posted a story!”
In his reply to Kohli’s story, SKY wrote, “Bhau, bohot saara pyaar. See you soon (Brother, lots of love. See you soon!”
Published Date: January 8, 2023 8:47 PM IST
Updated Date: January 8, 2023 8:51 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Pakistan Cricket Board May Continue With Shahid Afridi As Chief Selector: Sources
[ad_1] Shahid Afridi was made the interim chief selector for the New Zealand series. His team members are Abdul Razzaq,...
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comJaipur Literature Festival 2023 To Begin Soon! Dates, Venue, Registration
[ad_1] Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: All literature enthusiasts hail! The much awaited colourful festival is back again, Jaipur Literature Festival,...
Family Sleeps With Gas Heater On Overnight, All 4 Die Of Suffocation In Jhajjar
[ad_1] Jhajjar: Four members of a family died in their sleep here apparently due to suffocation after they left a...
Real Life Singham Busts Youths Who Were Misusing Official I Card Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] The abuse of power must stop because the law is the same for every citizen. Real Life Singham Busts...
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide
[ad_1] Always travelled to Uttarakhand to explore the beauty of hills, right? But how but visiting these spooky places there!...
Farah Khan to Celebrate Her Birthday With Sajid Khan For
[ad_1] Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has entered the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to meet her brother Sajid Khan and...
Average Rating