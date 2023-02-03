Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of Shubman Gill if Shreyas Iyer Misses Out

Ind vs Aus: As per Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav should play ahead of Shubman Gill.
Nagpur: With less than a week to go for the first Test versus Australia at Nagpur, there is still uncertainty over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness. Veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has come up with a solution if Iyer does not recover in time. As per Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav should play ahead of Shubman Gill.
“In case Shreyas Iyer is not fit, there is going to be a toss-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill. I personally feel we should play Suryakumar because he is a great player of spin and we are going to play on some interesting wickets that are going to support spin. Give him the opportunity. He has been in red-hot form,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.
Karthik reckoned if Gill is not playing then KL Rahul should open with Rohit Sharma.
“The beauty of Indian cricket right now is that somebody who’s in such red-hot form might not be a starter in a format. I feel that Gill is aware that KL Rahul has obviously had a long lineage and has been around for some time,” he said.
“He has done well in tough conditions like those in England. He has not had the best of times in Test cricket in the recent past, but it will still be KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening,” he added further.
India plays the first Test against Australia at Nagpur and it starts on February 9. The series would be important as India would look to win it and make the WTC final.
Published Date: February 3, 2023 9:13 AM IST
Updated Date: February 3, 2023 9:17 AM IST
