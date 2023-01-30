National

Suryakumar Yadav HILARIOUSLY Claims Yuzvendra Chahal is His Batting Coach After 3rd T20I

Suryakumar said, “I followed the advice of Yuzvendra Chahal which he gave me in the last series. I want to learn more from him, he’s my batting coach (laughs)”.

Suryakumar, who scored a crucial 26* off 31 balls, was awarded the player of the match.

“A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went into bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game till the end,” Surya said at the post-match presentation.

Bowling first, India spinners made life difficult for New Zealand with regular wickets and restricted them to 99/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the hosts struggled real before pulling off a win with one ball to spare.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far,” Hardik told after the game.

The third and final T20I would be a decider and would be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.





