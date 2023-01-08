Suryakumar Yadav-Rahul Dravid’s Conversation After India Beat Sri Lanka is EPIC

Ind vs SL: Suryakumar’s response when Dravid tells him that he is glad the former has not seen him bat while growing up shows the humility of the cricketer.

Rajkot: From 2022 to 2023 Suryakumar Yadav has not put a foot wrong. The right-handed batter his third T20I century on Saturday against Sri Lanka at Rajkot. While he received praise from all quarters, his conversation with India coach Rahul Dravid stole the show. Suryakumar's response when Dravid tells him that he is glad the former has not seen him bat while growing up shows the humility of the cricketer.

“It is lovely to have someone here with me who as a young kid growing up, did not watch me bat. And I hope you didn’t, I am sure you didn’t,” said Dravid in a video on bcci.tv before both him and Suryakumar broke out in laughter. “I did,” said the India No.4 while laughing.

“Surya, exceptional. The form that you have been in – everytime I think I have not seen a better T20 innings, you show us something even better. Of all these innings that you have played over the last year that I have had the privilege of watching and enjoying, can you pick one or two that is the best?” Dravid asked.

“I enjoyed batting in all the difficult situations. I can’t pick any one innings. It is actually difficult to pick one, I just enjoyed myself. I am just doing the same things that I did last year. I have said before as well, I just try and enjoy when I go in to bat, express myself as much as possible. In those difficult situations when other teams try and take the game off, I and try and take them on. If it works well for me and the team, I am happy,” Suryakumar’s responded.



