Suryakumar Yadav Recalls

Making his T20I debut in 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has already three centuries to his name, one less than regular captain Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav breaks into a laugh with head coach Rahul Dravid after 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: India star batter Suryakumar Yadav recalled the Yo-Yo test in 2019 under then National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid as the ‘turning point’ of his career. Popularly known as SKY, the Mumbai Indians batter scored his third T20I ton in a series-clinching win against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

In a chat with now India head coach Dravid, Suryakumar said his wife played the biggest role in terms of his nutrition and fitness. “My wife. After marriage she has been pushing me really hard in terms of nutrition and staying fit,” Suryakumar said while speaking to bcci.tv.

“The fitness test in Bangalore I still remember. That was the actually the turning point. I really enjoyed that and we have been talking cricket a lot. We discuss how I can be better and we really enjoy doing that,” added the swashbuckling batter.

In the same video Dravid praised Suryakumar for his fitness transformation compared to what he was two years back before remembering a hilarious incident to which both broke out laughing.

“I know that your wife travels with you a lot. I know she has pushed you a lot on the fitness side of things. The fitness work and diet that you’ve done, something that is very noticeable for me as a coach is just the (change in) lifestyle, having seen you a little bit in India A and when you came to the NCA and did the yo-yo test two years ago and dived to cross the line,” said Dravid.

On Saturday in Rajkot, Suryakumar became the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to hit three T20I tons. Rohit, who will be playing in the ODIs against Sri Lanka, has scored four. Riding on SKY’s 118 nout out in 51 balls, India posted 228/5. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 136 in 16.4 overs.



