Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Century Against Sri Lanka; Breaks KL Rahul Record

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav breaks KL Rahul’s century record and becomes the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to complete T20I centuiry in less than 50 balls.
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav breaks KL Rahul’s century record and becomes the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to complete a T20I century in less than 50 balls. KL Rahul smashed his fastest century in 46 balls against West Indies in 2016, Suryakumar breaks his record and comes on number two in the fastest T20I centuries as the batter just take 45 balls to complete the century against Sri Lanka in 2023.
Suryakumar Yadav smashed 112* runs in 51 balls. After winning the toss India opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot. Despite losing the last game, India didn’t make any changes as skipper Hardik said that his side needs to focus on playing good cricket and don’t think much about the past result.
However, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma holds the fastest T20I century record by an Indian as Rohit smashed a century in 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017.
Batting first, India lost Ishan Kishan (1) early but the likes of Shubman Gill (46), Rahul Tripathi (35) and Suryakmar propped up the hosts with a barrage of big hits at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Tripathi’s runs came off just 16 balls and included five fours and two sixes. But the evening truly belonged to Suryakumar, who smashed seven fours and nine sixes.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 8:31 PM IST
Updated Date: January 7, 2023 9:03 PM IST
