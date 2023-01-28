Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni During Indias 1st T20I Loss To New Zealand
Suryakumar Yadav is currently India’s fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is eclipsing Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the list of highest T20I run-getters for India during Men in Blue’s 21-run loss against New Zealand in the first of the three games in Ranchi on Saturday.
Batting first, New Zealand posted 176/6 in 20 overs. In reply, India fought till the end, thanks to knocks from Suryakumar and Washington Sundar before finishing on 155/9.
Suryakumar, world’s No.1 T20I batter, scored 47 off 35 balls and in the process eclipsed Raina and Dhoni to became India’s fifth-highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game.
The Mumbai Indians star has so far scored 1625 runs in 44 matches including three centuries and 13 fifties at a strike rate of 178.76. Dhoni and Raina have scored 1617 and 1605 runs respectively before retiring from international cricket.
Among Indians, former India captain sits on top with 4008 runs followed by current skipper Rohit Sharma (3853), KL Rahul (2265) and Shikhar Dhawan (1759). Kohli and Rohit also hold the top two positions in the overall chart.
Published Date: January 28, 2023 6:31 PM IST
Updated Date: January 28, 2023 6:44 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Mithali Raj Named As Mentor And Advisor Of Gujarat Giants In Inaugural Womens Premier League
[ad_1] Home SportsMithali Raj Named As Mentor And Advisor Of Gujarat Giants In Inaugural Women’s Premier League Adani Sportsline has...
Students at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences Screen BBC Documentary Despite Warning
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraStudents at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences Screen BBC Documentary Despite Warning Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social...
Delhi Capitals Offer WPL Coaching Roles To Jhulan Goswami, WV Raman, Confirms Sourav Ganguly
[ad_1] Home SportsDelhi Capitals Offer WPL Coaching Roles To Jhulan Goswami, WV Raman, Confirms Sourav Ganguly Delhi Capitals is one...
Doctors Plan to Meet Health Minister on Jan 31, Seek Delay in Exam
[ad_1] Home EducationPostpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Plan to Meet Health Minister on Jan 31, Seek Delay in Exam. Will...
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comKaziranga National Park To Welcome Tourists From February 4
[ad_1] Home TravelKaziranga National Park To Welcome Tourists From February 4 | Mini Guide To Explore The Wildlife All nature...
IIT Dreams On Hold, Rajasthan Twins Denied Admit Cards Over Doubtful Credentials
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023: IIT Dreams On Hold, Rajasthan Twins Denied Admit Cards Over ‘Doubtful’ Credentials JEE Main 2023:...
Average Rating