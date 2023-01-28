National

Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni During Indias 1st T20I Loss To New Zealand

admin
Suryakumar Yadav is currently India’s fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is eclipsing Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 47 in India’s 21-run loss to New Zealand in 1st T20I. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the list of highest T20I run-getters for India during Men in Blue’s 21-run loss against New Zealand in the first of the three games in Ranchi on Saturday.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 176/6 in 20 overs. In reply, India fought till the end, thanks to knocks from Suryakumar and Washington Sundar before finishing on 155/9.

Suryakumar, world’s No.1 T20I batter, scored 47 off 35 balls and in the process eclipsed Raina and Dhoni to became India’s fifth-highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game.

The Mumbai Indians star has so far scored 1625 runs in 44 matches including three centuries and 13 fifties at a strike rate of 178.76. Dhoni and Raina have scored 1617 and 1605 runs respectively before retiring from international cricket.

Among Indians, former India captain sits on top with 4008 runs followed by current skipper Rohit Sharma (3853), KL Rahul (2265) and Shikhar Dhawan (1759). Kohli and Rohit also hold the top two positions in the overall chart.




