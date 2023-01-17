Sushant Singh Rajput Dog Dies, Emotional Fans Recall Their Beautiful Bond

National

Sushant Singh Rajput’s beautiful dog, Fudge died on Tuesday. The late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh shared the news on Twitter.

Susan Singh Rajput’s dog dies: Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge passed away on Monday. The late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news. She dropped a few throwback photos of the dog posing with her and SSR in a post that made everyone emotional on social media.

“So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken (sic),” read her post. As soon as the news of Sushant’s dog’s death went viral, fans took to Twitter to recall the bond between the two.

In another tweet made on Tuesday morning, Priyanka alleged that the death investigation of her brother has been ‘purposely stalled’. She wrote, “MTL; SSRCase Purposely Stalled (Otherwise there’s no reason for such inordinate delay in filing d charge sheet) ETL: Sushant BondWid Fudge (sic).”

Meanwhile, the news made the SSR fans remember how Fudge stopped eating after the actor’s death and was taken by his family in Bihar. Here are a few reactions:

Sushant, a popular Bollywood actor, died on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai. After the late actor’s family registered a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, accusing them of abetting his alleged suicide, the CBI took over the case. However, nothing concrete has emerged in the investigation even after two years of the probe.

May Fudge rest in peace!




Published Date: January 17, 2023 8:29 AM IST





