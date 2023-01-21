Home

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister And Rhea Chakraborty Share Emotional Post on His Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and Rhea Chakraborty recently shared emotional post on his birth anniversary.

Sushant’s Sister And Rhea Chakraborty Drop Emotional Post: Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy is being cherished by movie buffs, celebs and aspiring actors through his films. The actor was born today on January 21, 1986. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and actor Rhea Chakraborty shared emotional posts on his birth anniversary. While Rhea dropped throwback photos with Sushant, Shweta shared a happy picture of his brother with kids. The Dil Bechara actor’s sister penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity ♾️ to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon.”

CHECK OUT SHWETA SINGH KIRTI’S POST ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S BIRTH ANNIVERSARY:

RHEA CHAKRAPORTY SHARES THROWBACK PICS WITH SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Rhea shared two selfies with Sushant. She captioned her post as, “♾️ +1

♥️.” Rhea had dated the actor for few years till his sad demise. Her friend Shivani Dandekar dropped a heart emoji. While Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzzane Khan wrote, “Love u Ray.. the strength of the universe is with you 🙌❤️❤️💪🏻😇.” Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna also commented, “♥️.”

CHECK OUT RHEA CHAKRABORTY’S POST ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S BIRTH ANNIVERSARY:

Sushant’s Dil Bechara, based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars released post his death.

For more updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary, check out this space at India.com.



