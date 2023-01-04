Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai Flat Finally Gets New Tenant After 3 Years At Rs 5 Lakh Per Month

Sushant Singh Rajput had taken the flat on rent in December 2019 for three years and was paying a monthly rent of Rs 4.51 lakh at that time.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat at Mont Blanc Apartments is a sea-facing duplex 4BHK.

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai flat finally got a new tenant nearly after 3 years of his death. The flat will be rented out at Rs 5 lakh per month. Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat was laying vacant for nearly 3 years now after his death.

Rafique Merchant, a real-estate broker in Mumbai, told Hindustan Times that he was approached by the flat’s owner a few months ago. Rafique added that reports about the flat being vacant led prospective tenants to inquire from him. Now, the flat will be rented out at Rs 5 lakh per month and the flat owners will also get a security deposit of Rs 30 lakh, which is equal to six months of rent.

Notably, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in tis flat on June 14, 2020.

As quoted by India Today, Rafique said, “We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while.”

Talking about finding new tenants, Rafique told Bollywood Hungama, “People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with.”

The flat at Mont Blanc Apartments is a sea-facing duplex 4BHK, which measures 2,500 sq. feet and also has a terrace. The flat is located on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West.

Sushant Singh Rajput had taken the flat on rent on the sixth floor in December 2019 for three years. He was at that time paying a monthly rent of Rs 4.51 lakh.



