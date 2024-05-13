Home

Sushil Kumar’s Last Tweet Was All About Country, Bihar And His Party BJP

Sushil Modi’s Last Tweet

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Modi, died on Monday at Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 72. The former Bihar deputy chief minister was battling cancer and was admitted in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for the last one month.

Earlier, he had opted out of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections also on account of his health. The absence of Modi’s name from the list of BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in February had sparked widespread speculations.

In his last tweet, Modi had informed that he has been battling cancer for last 6 month and won’t be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections.

“I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” Modi posted on X.

पिछले 6 माह से कैंसर से संघर्ष कर रहा हूँ । अब लगा कि लोगों को बताने का समय आ गया है । लोक सभा चुनाव में कुछ कर नहीं पाऊँगा ।

PM को सब कुछ बता दिया है ।

देश, बिहार और पार्टी का सदा आभार और सदैव समर्पित | — Sushil Kumar Modi (मोदी का परिवार ) (@SushilModi) April 3, 2024

Once considered a stalwart of the party, Modi, 72, wielded significant influence over the BJP in Bihar for more than three decades.







