Sushma’s Building Business Summit: A Transformative Experience for Real Estate Leaders

As the commercial and residential sectors in tier 2 cities flourish, channel partners have become the key drivers of this growth. To further fuel this momentum, Sushma Group proudly presents the second edition of Building Business Summit – India’s only event dedicated to channel partners. After the immense success and appreciation gathered by Sushmas First Building Business Summit, the highly anticipated second edition of the Building Business Summit is set to take place on July 26th, 2024, at The Tagore Theater in Chandigarh. This second edition gives a platform to industry experts to share their valuable insights and promises to empower and educate channel partners to elevate their brands and businesses.

Sushmas Building Business Summit

Spearheaded by Sushma Group, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence in real estate, the Building Business Summit is more than just a conference; it’s an immersive experience designed to empower and elevate channel partners. The event will bring together the brightest minds and most influential figures in the industry, providing unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and business development.

The Building Business Summit promises a lineup of extraordinary sessions, from retail and commercial leasing to Integration of Artificial Intelligence for building a brand, each meticulously designed to deliver actionable strategies and inspiring ideas. The event is a unique confluence of motivation and knowledge, ensuring an enriching experience for all attendees.

Building Business Summit will be presenting a unique platform for networking, learning, and growth. It’s an opportunity for enriching discussions and contributing to driving the evolution of the Real estate market. The summit is designed to offer both professional development and personal growth, making it a must-attend event for all channel partners.

Mark your calendars for a transformative experience at Building Business Summit 2024 This is your chance to be part of a movement reshaping the future of real estate in the Tricity area. For an experience that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.