Sushmita Sens Heart-Winning Response to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhus Tribute: The Tightest Hug

Sushmita Sen’s Heart-Winning Response to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Tribute: ‘The Tightest Hug…’ – Watch Viral Clip

Sushmita Sen’s Heart-Winning Response to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Tribute: ‘The Tightest Hug…’ – Watch Viral Clip

During the Miss Universe 2022 event, Harnaaz Sandhu gave a magnificent homage to Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen and 2000 Lara Dutta. She wore a beautiful gown that included photos of Sushmita Sen and Lara Datta in their most glorious moments. Sushmita Sen’s response to Harnaaz’s gown was uploaded on the Pageant Aesthetics official page. She said, “Yes, I saw Harnaaz’s gown, and I think this is a beautiful tribute and I’m waiting to give her a hug in person to thank her for it. But she carried with her on such important walk and moment. The legacy of her country and to see Lara and me there with her was like yes. So Harnaaz, if you are watching the tightest hug awaits you in person my darling. You made us proud. You continue to make us proud. Thank you for that.”

Harnaaz reflected on her time as Miss Universe and paid tribute to Lara and Sushmita,” It’s my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn’t thank @officialsaishashinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true! A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. @sushmitasen47 and @larabhupathi , I truly adore you both a lot…this one is for you and INDIA 🇮🇳.”

Lara also dropped a heart-winning comment on her pictures. She wrote, “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing , strong self sista!!! Here’s looking at you kid!!!!! Good luck for all that’s yet to come! 🤗♥️🤗.”

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned American R’Bonney Gabriel as her successor at the Miss Universe 2022 gala in New Orleans.



