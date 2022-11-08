Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Sutak Timings, Aries Zodiac Sign worst Impacted

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Time India LIVE UPDATES: The world is going to witness the last lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday, November 8. Here’s where you can see the event in India, the Sutak timings, and the zodiac signs that are expected to be impacted. Check the live updates here.

Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: Know Sutak Timings, Impact on Zodiac Signs And More
Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: Know Sutak Timings, Impact on Zodiac Signs And More

Lunar Eclipse Time, Chandra Grahan 2022 India LIVE UPDATES: The world is going to witness the last total eclipse of the year 2022 on November 8, Tuesday. The Chandra Grahan, as it is called in the Hindi language, is taking place as the moon enters Umbra, the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse.

So does a Chandra Grahan or a lunar eclipse usually look like? Well, the moon, as you must have seen in many documentaries and feature films, turns a shade of red which is also known as the Blood Moon phenomenon. Interestingly, this total eclipse will be seen from most parts of India at the time of the moonrise towards the evening.

While Delhi will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse, people in Kolkata can see the total lunar eclipse. The Mumbaikars will also see a partial lunar eclipse and so will the Bengaluru folks. The residents of NCR, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Srinagar will also see a partial lunar eclipse.

CHECK THE LIVE UPDATES AS LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022, CHANDRA GRAHAN  HAPPENS TODAY




  • 10:38 AM IST


    Chandra Grahan Timings in Karnataka, Noida, Lucknow, And Shimla: Karnataka, Bengaluru: 5:49 pm

    Noida: 5:30 pm

    Lucknow: 5:16 pm

    Ludhiana: 5:34 pm

    Shimla: 5:20 pm



  • 9:58 AM IST


    Chandra Grahan 2022 City-Wise Timings:

    Delhi: 5:28 pm

    Amritsar: 5:32 pm

    Bhopal: 5:36 pm

    Jaipur: 5:37 pm

    Mumbai: 6:01 pm

    Raipur: 5:21 pm

    Indore: 5:43 pm

    Udaipur: 5:49 pm



  • 9:33 AM IST


    Chandra Grahan 2022 – How to lessen the effect: The people of the four zodiac signs – Aries, Taurus, Leo, and Pisces should keep chanting mantras continuously during the eclipse. They can also donate after the eclipse to reduce the impact of the Grahan.



  • 9:08 AM IST


    Chandra Grahan 2022 – 4 zodiac signs worst effected: People of these four zodiac sigs can experience minor health-related issues. Loss of money and unnecessary expenses may increase. Mental and financial problems may increase.



  • 8:43 AM IST


    Chandra Grahan 2022 – zodiac signs to be impacted: This last lunar eclipse of the year is in the Aries zodiac sign. The people of this zodiac have to be very careful. Money loss and mental problems can arise. Apart from Aries, the people of Taurus, Leo, and Pisces can also see the bad effect of this eclipse.



  • 8:02 AM IST


    Can you see Chandra Grahan in India? The eclipse will be partially visible in most parts of India. The full moon will first be seen in Arunachal Pradesh. Due to its visibility in India, its Sutak period will be important.



  • 7:36 AM IST


    Chandra Grahan Start And End Time in India: The lunar eclipse will start at 5.27 pm and it will end at 6.20 pm. The duration of the total lunar eclipse today will be one hour and seven minutes.



  • 7:32 AM IST


    Chandra Grahan 2022 Sutak Timings: The Sutak period is longer than the eclipse period. The Sutak period of a lunar eclipse is 9 hours. It starts before the eclipse. The Sutak period will begin on Tuesday morning and will remain till evening till the eclipse ends. Sutak Kaal will start at 8.27 am.







Published Date: November 8, 2022 7:28 AM IST



Updated Date: November 8, 2022 10:09 AM IST





