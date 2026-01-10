The previous results were derived from catalogue-based calculations. The new results reflect calculations updated with measured cell test data from charge/discharge characterization and calendar-life degradation tests.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced the commencement of bookings for its first electric scooter – the Suzuki e-ACCESS. Marking Suzuki’s global entry into electric mobility in the two-wheeler segment starting with India, the Suzuki e-ACCESS brings together the company’s trusted strengths of reliability, durability, and everyday practicality. Extending more choices to customers, SMIPL has also expanded its colour palette with a new dual-tone shade – Metallic Mat Stellar Blue / Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray. With this, the Suzuki e-Access is now available in four elegant colour options: Metallic Mat Black No.2 / Metallic Mat Bordeaux RedPearl Grace White / Metallic Mat Fibroin GrayPearl Jade Green / Metallic Mat Fibroin GrayMetallic Mat Stellar Blue / Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Kenichi Umeda – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd, said, “The Suzuki e-ACCESS represents Suzuki’s first global strategic battery electric vehicle. It offers long-life battery, agile handling, seamless acceleration and high quality fit & finish. With every element designed thoughtfully to make ownership easy, enjoyable, and worry-free, we remain ‘By Your Side’, supporting customers throughout their electric mobility journey.” Engineered with Suzuki e-Technology Powered by Suzuki e-Technology, the Suzuki e-ACCESS is built around five core strengths defining its real-world value: Reliability & Durability: Developed under Suzuki’s global testing standards, the Suzuki e-ACCESS undergo rigorous testing, including submersion, temperature extremes, drops, vibrations, and battery safety tests.Long years of Battery Life: The Suzuki e-ACCESS is powered with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery offering up to four times* longer battery life than Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries.Agile Handling: The scooter features a lightweight chassis with an aluminium battery case integrated into the frame for enhanced rigidity, smooth cornering, and balanced straight-line stability.Seamless Acceleration: A powerful 4.1 kW motor delivering 15 Nm torque, Suzuki e-Access ensures seamless acceleration and same responsive feeling even at 10% State of Charge (SOC). The scooter is equipped with three ride modes (Eco, Ride A, and Ride B), a reverse mode and regenerative braking.High Quality Fit & Finish: The Suzuki e-ACCESS features LED lighting, a two-tone alloy wheels and a maintenance-free drive belt with a lifespan of up to 7 years or 70,000 km, Further, every touchpoint of the scooter reflects Suzuki’s focus on quality – from seamless panel gaps and robust fastening that resists vibrations and eliminates rattles and squeaks, to a premium tactile feel across all levers and switches. Extensive Sales & Service Network and Charging Infrastructure SMIPL has an extensive network of over 1,200 outlets where customers can experience the Suzuki e-ACCESS firsthand and avail convenient charging facilities. Currently, DC chargers are available at more than 240 outlets and is being expanded in phases. Additionally, AC portable chargers are accessible at all 1,200 outlets. Further, certified EV technicians, dedicated tools and Suzuki’s trusted service network ensure peace of mind for customers entering electric mobility. Delighting Customers with Value-Packed Offerings** Making the ownership journey more rewarding and worry-free, customers can also enjoy: An extended warranty of up to 7 years or 80,000 km at no cost.Complimentary Buy-Back Assurance of up to 60% after 3 years (introductory offer).A Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 10,000 for existing Suzuki customers.A Welcome Bonus of up to INR 7,000/ for Non-Suzuki customers.Attractive Retail Finance Options starting at a low interest rate of 5.99%.Flexible Rental Options from 24 hours to 3 years, at attractive rates. The Suzuki e-ACCESS is priced at INR 1,88,490/- (Ex-showroom Delhi), and is now open for bookings across all authorised Suzuki Dealerships in India. Additionally, the Suzuki e-ACCESS will also be available for purchase through Flipkart once the sales begin. About Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, started its India operations in February 2006 from its manufacturing plant at Kherki Daula, Gurugram, Haryana, having an annual production capacity of 1.3 million units. The company manufactures scooters (125cc), premium motorcycles (150cc and above) and the Big-Bikes best suited for Indian customers.**Terms & Conditions apply. To know more, contact your nearest Suzuki dealership.