Swami Mukundananda Launches Kartik Maas Bhakti Sadhana 30 Day Global Challenge on Free Radha Krishna Bhakti App to Spiritually Benefit Millions Worldwide

World renowned spiritual leader and Bhakti saint, JKYog founder, Swami Mukundananda officially inaugurated the Kartik Maas Bhakti Sadhana Challenge, aimed at deepening devotion during the sacred month of Kartik. The challenge is available on JKYog’s Radha Krishna Bhakti App, the world’s first AI-powered app for bhakti.

The grand launch took place at the Bhakti Kirtan Retreat, held from October 18-20, at JKYogs US Headquarters, the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas. Swami Mukundananda, who is a disciple of Jagadguru Kripaluji Maharaj, led the inauguration by lighting the ceremonial lamp, accompanied by the chanting of sacred mantras. Devotees held up lamps, symbolizing their devotion to Shree Radha Krishna, while chanting the campaign’s inspiring slogan, encouraging participants worldwide to join in this spiritual journey.

This uniquely designed challenge is a 30-day journey to awaken and enhance devotion, self-reflection, service, and ignite the spiritual flame for millions of seekers worldwide during the sacred Hindu month of Kartik Maas.

Why Kartik Maas is Special

Kartik Maas, considered one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, is a time when spiritual activities are said to yield immense merit. Observed worldwide by Hindus, this sacred month is known for devotion, acts of charity, and deep spiritual practices. Major festivals such as Dhanteras, Diwali, Kali Puja, Kartik Purnima, Tulsi Vivah, and Karthigai Deepam fall within this auspicious period, making it the perfect time to renew and solidify the divine connection. Spiritual practices such as Poojas, acts of charity, meditation and kirtan chanting, reap greater spiritual benefits in the Kartik month as compared to other months.

Grow Spiritually in Kartik Maas with Radha Krishna Bhakti App

The app provides a crucial one stop access point at one’s fingertips for all these spiritual needs, to millions of practicing Hindus worldwide.

Participating in the Kartik Maas Bhakti Sadhana Challenge during this special time allows individuals to benefit from:

Daily Bhagavatam lectures by Swami Mukundananda, offering profound wisdom to purify the heart and grow devotion through divine pastimes of God.

Special Kartik Maas Kirtans that nourish the soul and captivate the heart.

Joining festival celebrations at Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas virtually, and participating in key festival rituals and Poojas, enhancing the divine connection from the comfort of home.

Radha Krishna Bhakti App: A Game Changer in the Landscape of Meditation and Spiritual Apps

The Radha Krishna Bhakti App, launched in October 2023 by Swami Mukundananda, renowned Bhakti Saint and bestselling author, is the world’s first AI-powered app for Bhakti Yog. Available on both Google Play and the App Store, it offers a wealth of resources to elevate one’s spiritual journey. With thousands of global subscribers, the cutting edge app has quickly become the go-to platform for seekers of Vedic wisdom, mind management, spiritual growth, devotion, self-improvement and life transformation.

The app has several characteristics that distinguish it heads and shoulders beyond other meditation and spiritual apps. Some of these include Bhakti centric content, guided Bhakti meditations, AI-powered Ask Swamiji Chatbot to answer your spiritual questions, spiritual discourses by Swami Mukundananda, Karma Yog tool to practice the presence of God in daily life, Virtual Temple Aarti, exclusive event live streams/virtual retreats connecting a global community of devotees, and structured challenges and courses to facilitate spiritual growth. It is commendable that in a day and age when spirituality has become heavily commercialized, this app provides completely free access to priceless tools for spiritual growth to anyone anywhere.

Join the Kartik Maas Bhakti Sadhana Challenge

Whether you are new to spirituality or a seasoned practitioner, the Kartik Maas Bhakti Sadhana Challenge offers a transformative experience that aligns with the divine energy of this auspicious month. Join the challenge and explore the app’s offerings, download the FREE Radha Krishna Bhakti App today from Google Play or the App Store and light the flame of Bhakti within. Invite your friends and family to join you on this journey of inner transformation, and to spread happiness.

Register to receive challenge participation details: JKYog.org/kartik-maas-challenge.

About JKYog

JKYog is a spiritual organization founded by global spiritual leader, mind management authority, Bhakti Saint, bestselling author Swami Mukundananda. It offers the world a unique fusion of Vedic wisdom and practical techniques for holistic health and well-being. Through yoga, meditation, and Bhakti Yog, JKYog has touched countless lives and continues to empower individuals in innovative ways to achieve physical, mental, and spiritual growth.