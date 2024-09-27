InternationalNational

Swatch Delivers Laidback Vibes with the New Up in Smoke

September 27, 2024
0 86 1 minute read

Every watch tells a story, but some have the power to create a buzz. The brand-new UP IN SMOKE by Swatch is exactly that kind of watch.

Swatch delivers laidback vibes with the new up in Smoke

Proving that our innovative BIOCERAMIC can be mixed with almost anything, UP IN SMOKE has a smokin’ hot design, distinctive chilled green hue, smoke clouds on the dial and a laid-back, relaxed vibe.

Presented as a BIG BOLD model with a 47 mm case and designed for big, bold personalities, it’s a watch that invites you to sit back, relax and feel the buzz.

UP IN SMOKE launches worldwide in stores and on swatch.com on September 24. Cool It’s dope.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Swatch
Positive provocation and joie de vivre made in Switzerland: since its founding in 1983, Swatch has shaken up the watch industry. Thanks to its striking designs which always reflect the zeitgeist, Swatch is one of the leading watch manufacturers and the most sought-after brands in the world – and has always stayed true to itself.

The company surprises again and again, whether it be with regularly released new models or special collections.

The revolutionary way in which Swatch thinks and acts has always been evident with its early involvement in action sports, such as BMX, skateboarding and surfing. The Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai embodies the brand’s love of art and brings together artists from around the world.

September 27, 2024
0 86 1 minute read

Related Articles

Signify Onboards the Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid as their Brand Ambassador, a Partnership Steeped in Legacy and Innovation

September 27, 2024

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi; Demands release of pending funds under THIS scheme

September 27, 2024

Celebrate the Festive Season with the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Edition: A Tribute to India’s Rich Cultural Heritage

September 27, 2024

SC Slams Delhi’s air quality panel over pollution, says ‘you are silent spectators’

September 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow