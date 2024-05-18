Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP Shares New CCTV Footage, Here’s What It Shows

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released a fresh CCTV video of AAP MP Swati Maliwal amid the ongoing row after she alleged that she was assaulted at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house in Delhi. The purported video featured Maliwal being escorted by security personnel out of CM Kejriwal’s residence. After releasing the video, the Aam Aadmi Party claims that Maliwal could be seen walking easily on May 13 with the security personnel, without any limp. In another clip, the party claimed, she could be seen limping, accusing Swati Maliwal of “acting to limp” four days after the incident.

However, in the new CCTV footage, Maliwal does not appear to have any leg injuries. She can be seen free herself from the policewoman’s grip.

स्वाति मालीवाल के आरोपों की असलियत उजागर कर रहा है ये वीडियो pic.twitter.com/dBkH5YhKdD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 18, 2024

A war of words has ensued between the Aam Aadmi Party and Swati Maliwal, with both sides deflecting accusations levelled by the other. Atishi, a notable figure from the AAP, has pointed a finger at Ms. Maliwal, alleging her of teaming up with the Bharatiya Janata Party to smear their party’s reputation during the recent general elections.

This charge has ignited a political storm, with the BJP expressing severe disapproval of Mr. Kejriwal’s silent stance on the issue. The BJP’s mouthpiece, Gaurav Bhatia, went a step further, dubbing Mr. Kejriwal the “chief culprit” for his apparent nonchalance in the face of the conflict.

Yesterday, CM Kejriwal ignored questions related to the incident during a press conference in Lucknow. He held a press conference in Lucknow with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Singh, acknowledged Kumar’s misconduct and criticized BJP, demanding accountability for various women’s issues under their governance.

An FIR was registered over the issue, In her FIR, Maliwal alleged that she was brutally assaulted Bibhav Kumar at Chief Minister’s residence. Maliwal alleged that, she thrashed and abused by Kumar, The 39-year-old also said that she received severe injuries on her head and her leg during the assault.

