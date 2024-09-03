Home

News

Swati Maliwal Targets AAP Through Cryptic ‘Çhirharan’ Post After Bibhav Kumar Secures Bail from SC

The top court gave Bibhav Kumar reprieve in the case where the latter is accused of allegedly assaulting Maliwal at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Swati Maliwal and Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aid Bibhav Kumar secured bail from the Supreme Court in the alleged assault case, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took to X and posted a picture of Draupadi’s attempted disrobing by Dushasana. The post is being seen as a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The top court gave Bibhav Kumar reprieve in the case where the latter is accused of allegedly assaulting Maliwal at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Videos of the incident too went viral on social media.

Maliwal, once who was a close confidant of Kejriwal, turned critic of AAP leaders for not supporting her in the case. On the other hand, the party leaders put their weight behind Kumar and dismissed her allegations. The party had stated that she is creating a scene at the behest of her new political masters.

In its decision, the apex court barred Kumar from visiting Kejriwal’s residence until all the witnesses were not examined. Kumar was not allowed to talk on the case. Maliwal had levelled serious allegations against Kumar of outraging her modesty, punching on her chest and pulling her shirt up during the assault.

SC Grants Bail To Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case noting that he has been in custody for over 100 days. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also took into account that the prosecution has proposed to examine more than 51 witnesses and said the trial will take time to conclude.

It also noted that since the charge sheet in the case has already been filed, Kumar’s release will not cause any prejudice to the investigation.

“Allegations are that the petitioner, who is personal secretary to Delhi chief minister, assaulted the complainant-victim who is a Rajya Sabha MP… Investigation in the case is complete. Charge sheet has been filed. We are not inclined to hear on the point as to where prima facie offense is made out. It’s exclusive domain of trial court.

(With inputs from agencies)











