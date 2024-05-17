Home

Swati Maliwal Undergoes Intense 4-Hr Medical Check-Up At AIIMS, Suffered Internal Injuries On Face

Swati Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that while she was waiting in the drawing room at the Chief Minister’s residence, his PS Bibhav Kumar came and without any provocation, slapped her and also delivered punches to her abdomen.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, reportedly assaulted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, has been found to have suffered internal injuries in her face, as per a medico-legal case report obtained by India Today. Maliwal underwent a four-hour medical examination at AIIMS Delhi in the early hours of Friday. Accompanied by a Delhi Police team, she arrived at AIIMS around 11 pm and concluded her examination at approximately 03:15 am.

Notably, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) member Vandana Singh was present to support Maliwal during this challenging time. During this medical examination, an X-ray and CT scan were done.

Maliwal also went to Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Bibhav Kumar.

Swati Maliwal’s FIR report

“I entered the drawing room and was waiting there. Bibhav arrived and began to verbally abuse me. Without any provocation, he repeatedly slapped me… I yelled, pleading for him to stop and let me go, but he persisted in assaulting me while hurling insults in Hindi,” the AAP MP said in the statement recorded by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

“He issued threats, saying things like ‘dekh lenge, nipta denge’. He struck me on the chest, face, stomach, and lower part of my body. I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone. Eventually, I managed to escape and ran out of the room, calling the police for help,” sources quoted Maliwal as saying in the statement.

Delhi Police ask CM Kejriwal’s PS Bibhav Kumar to join probe today

Delhi Police have served a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary (PS) Bibhav Kumar to join the probe into a case of alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

“He has been asked to come to the police station at 11 a.m. and join the probe. Bibhav was not present at home,” said the sources, adding that the police teams are also tracking his movement.







