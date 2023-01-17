Home

Swiggy Announces Ambulance Service for Delivery Executives, Dependents | Deets Inside

The food delivery firm said it is partnering with Dial4242 Ambulance Services for an industry-first initiative

New Delhi: Swiggy on Monday announced the rollout of a free ambulance service for all its delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and children) in emergencies. Swiggy in its statement said that the delivery executives can reach out on a toll-free number or simply tap the SOS button without leaving the partner app in the case of an emergency before, during, or after a delivery to access the free ambulance service

The food delivery firm said it is partnering with Dial4242 Ambulance Services for an industry-first initiative. The process will require no documentation and delivery executives only need to confirm their partner ID.

“Every day, lakhs of deliveries are carried on smoothly by our delivery executives, however, emergencies have a way of coming unannounced. With the free ambulance service that is fast, on-demand, and comprehensive, Swiggy has got our executives’ back, giving them safety and peace of mind and getting them help when they need it the most,” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, head of operations at Swiggy.

Delivery boys, cleaners, consultants, bloggers, etc., are all part of the gig economy, and face several challenges related to social security, gratuity, minimum wage protection and working hours, as they are engaged in livelihoods outside the traditional employer-employee arrangement.

The current average response time is 12 minutes, Swiggy said on the ambulance service, and added that the process will require no documentation; delivery executives only need to confirm their partner ID.

“Swiggy has launched this service pan-India after piloting the service in Bangalore, Delhi, NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. In the test runs and the cases raised so far, the service’s response time has been an average of 12 minutes,” Swiggy said.

The delivery app has tied up with Dial4242 which can dispatch different Ambulances such as BLS (Basic Life Support) ambulances, Cardiac ambulances, ALS (Advanced Life Support), Inter-state ambulances, Covid-19 ambulances, and Hearse Vans based on the severity of the case.

“The service is free for all active delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and two children), who are covered under the insurance provided by Swiggy. Delivery executives can also choose to avail of the ambulance for family members not covered under their insurance at a subsidized cost,” Swiggy stated.

(With PTI Inputs)



