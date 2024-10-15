Swiggy Instamart brings 24/7 delivery, unique ‘adda’ experiences, and exciting pandal voting during Durga Puja in Kolkata

As the city gears up for the vibrant Durga Pujo celebrations, Swiggy Instamart is making the festivities even more special by introducing 24/7 delivery in Kolkata, offering residents uninterrupted access to groceries, festive treats, and everyday essentials throughout Durga Pujo.



In addition to 24/7 delivery, Swiggy Instamart has set up a unique installation at Deshopriyo Park’s pandal. Swiggy partnered with MOMS – Outdoor Media Solutions to bring this installation to life. Celebrating Kolkata’s beloved ‘adda’ culture while showcasing the vibrant spirit of socializing and community during Pujo, this installation invites visitors to participate in interactive performances such as Antakshari, guitar jams, and more. Swiggy delivery partners will also make surprise appearances, delivering essential items like guitar picks, board games, and art supplies to highlight the convenience of Swiggy’s services during the festive season. Experience ’24/7 Delivery for 24/7 Addabazi’ with Swiggy Instamart!

Building on the festive fervor, Swiggy has also launched – “Shresto Pujo”, featuring Kolkata’s most majestic Durga Pujo pandals on the app. From October 6 to 12, 2024, users can experience and view these intricately designed pandals and vote for their favourites. This initiative not only showcases the city’s rich cultural heritage but also supports local artisans and communities behind these stunning creations. Additionally, participants have the chance to win Swiggy Food and Dineout vouchers, enhancing their festive experience.





Swiggy Instamart has observed that the demand for festive needs and other items not only continues but increases once the shutters go down in the late hours, especially during the bustling festive season filled with last-minute preparations. Keeping this in mind, earlier this month, Swiggy Instamart rolled out its 24/7 free delivery services in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, delivering essentials within 10-15 minutes at any hour. Now, with the service exclusively available in Kolkata during Pujo, residents can enjoy round-the-clock access to everything they need—from groceries to festive treats—with the convenience of quick delivery.