Swiggy launches Moonlighting policy, an industry-first that encourages employees to pursue their passions outside of work

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, has introduced an industry-first Moonlighting policy for its employees. Under the policy, Swiggy employees can take up external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration based on internal approvals. This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy’s business in any way.

During the countywide lockdowns, a significant portion of the working population discovered new hobbies and perhaps even an activity that provides an additional source of income. Be it volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or content creation for social media, Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one’s full-time employment can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual.

Commenting on the new policy, Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources at Swiggy, said, “Swiggy has always strived to understand the diverse aspirations of its employees and to design its organizational policies to suit their evolving needs. With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world class ‘people first’ organization.”

The policy prescribes guidelines that employees must adhere to while pursuing moonlighting projects. Projects that pose a higher risk of conflict of interest or interference with the employees’ duties to Swiggy are subject to an approval process. The policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associate, and group companies.

Last week, Swiggy announced its permanent work-from-anywhere policy for majority of its roles. The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India’s leading on-demand convenience platform with a vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience. It connects consumers to over 2,00,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in 29 cities. Using innovative technology, Swiggy provides a hassle-free, fast, and reliable delivery experience. Every order delivered by Swiggy’s delivery executives, ensures a host of customer-centric features like lightning-fast delivery, no minimum order value, live order tracking, and 24/7 customer support.