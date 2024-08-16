Swiggy launches Swiggy UPI for faster payment experience

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform today announced the launch of Swiggy UPI, integrating National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) UPI Plug-in solution to deliver faster in-app payment experience for customers. With this integration, users can now complete UPI transactions without leaving the Swiggy app, reducing the payment process from five steps to just one.

This new feature powered by Juspay’s HyperUPI Plugin, significantly streamlines the overall payment experience by eliminating the need for the redirection to third-party UPI apps.

In April 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that India recorded approximately 131 billion UPI transactions. As UPI continues to gain popularity, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is encouraging more entities to integrate UPI services.

This move by Swiggy is designed to minimize transaction time and boost efficiency. By removing the redirection to third party apps, Swiggy UPI gives a simplified and delightful user experience cutting transaction time from over 15 seconds to just 5 seconds.

Anurag Panganamamula, Head of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy shared, “We are excited to introduce our UPI experience to our customers. This feature aligns with Swiggy’s mission to enable unparalleled convenience to consumers as UPI emerges as one of the most preferred payment methods. By massively simplifying the transaction process and reducing payment failures, we are confident this feature will significantly enhance the consumer experience on Swiggy.”