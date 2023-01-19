Swiggy Plans To Layoff 8-10 % Of Its WorkforcesAmid Cost Cuts

Home

Business

Swiggy Plans To Layoff 8-10 % Of Its Workforce Amid Cost Cuts

The funding winter came harsh to several startups. In a season of job cuts, Swiggy might have another fresh round of layoffs.

Swiggy Announces Permanent Work-From-Anywhere Policy

Delhi: This funding winter most of the startups have to veer through rough waters. With fears of recession looming, several big name companies are laying odd people. In another such name, the food and grocery delivery firm, Swiggy is planning to sack 8-10 per cent of its workforce post an extensive performance review amid cost cuts, reported the Financial Express.

Close to 600 employees may be fired after the performance review that was concluded late last year, amid global uncertainties and recession fears.

“The work pressure has increased sharply over the past six months or so and the company has been shuffling teams for a while now…Employees are now just being asked to chase numbers and hit positive unit economics before the (public) listing,” reported Financial Express quoting a source aware about the development.

Swiggy Layoff 2023: What All Will Be Impacted?

In a company with around 6,000 employees, the upcoming layoffs most likely will impact verticals like product, engineering and operation at the company. Additionally, it Swiggy’s quick commerce delivery service Instamart might as well bear the brunt to reduce cash burn.

The company did not immediately respond to an IANS query on upcoming layoffs.

Earlier reports that surfaced in December, have said that Swiggy may lay off more than 250 employees or up to 5 per cent of its workforce, starting January. However, the number of layoff employees is set to go further up, according to sources, after the completion of the performance cycle in October.

In an earlier statement, Swiggy had said there were no layoffs and with every performance cycle, “we expect exits based on performance”.

The online food delivery platform’s losses doubled to Rs 3,629 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 1,617 crore in the last fiscal year. Total expenses went up 131 per cent to Rs 9,574.5 crore in FY22, according to its annual financial statement with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Recently, its rival Zomato also laid off 3 per cent of its workforce in November last year. The food aggregator also witnessed departure of three major top level executives.



