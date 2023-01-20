Swiggy Shuts Down Meat Marketplace Offering Immediately After Sacking 380 Employees
Food distribution platform, Swiggy, on Friday, fired 380 employees as part of a restructuring exercise.
Swiggy Layoffs: The year 2023 has not started well for many as the job markets seem to be really volatile as many big companies have opted for mass layoffs to cope with the “extremely difficult situation”. Food distribution platform, Swiggy, on Friday, fired 380 employees as part of a restructuring exercise. The company called it an “extremely difficult decision”.
Read: Swiggy’s Email Announcing The Layoffs
“We’re implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise. In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options, and I’m extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this,” the company announced in an email this morning.
“Effective very soon, we will be shutting down our Meat marketplace. While the team has done exceptionally well with solid inputs, we haven’t hit product-market fit here despite our iterations. From a customer perspective, we will still continue to offer meat delivery through Instamart. We will continue to stay invested in all other new verticals,” the mail said.
Many big companies like Twitter, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and Amazon have gone for mass layoffs owing to the market conditions.
The CEO said the company is committed to exploring new business opportunities but has also taken a “harder look” at some of its existing new verticals.
Published Date: January 20, 2023 12:26 PM IST
Updated Date: January 20, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
After SC Declined Plea Challenging NCLAT Order, Google Says ‘Did Not Decide On Merits Of Appeal’
[ad_1] Home BusinessAfter SC Declined Plea Challenging NCLAT Order, Google Says ‘Did Not Decide On Merits Of Appeal’ The bench...
Mahesh Bhatt Undergoes Heart Surgery After Complaining of Uneasiness, Condition Stable
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentMahesh Bhatt Undergoes Heart Surgery After Complaining of Uneasiness, Condition Stable Mahesh Bhatt underwent heart surgery in Mumbai...
Ambani Dog Enters as Ring Bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement, Watch Dance Videos
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAmbani’s Dog Enters as Ring Bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement, Watch Dance Videos Anant Ambani's pet dog...
Denied Entry For ‘Not Having Blood Report’, Woman Gives Birth Outside Hospital In UP’s Hathras
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshDenied Entry For ‘Not Having Blood Report’, Woman Gives Birth Outside Hospital In UP’s Hathras A video...
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Vows To Reveal Secrets Behind Conspiracy
[ad_1] Home SportsWrestlers Protest: WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Vows To Reveal Secrets Behind Conspiracy Top Indian wrestlers including...
4 Simple Changes Can Make Your Health Better
[ad_1] Home LifestyleHealthy Lifestyle: 4 Simple Changes Can Make Your Health Better One should try to eat more mindfully, practice...
Average Rating