Swiggy Shuts Down ‘The Bowl Company’ in Delhi-NCR Amid Looming Recession

New Delhi: If you are also a fan of ‘The Bowl Company’s Fireworks Spaghetti, then we have bad news for you as food delivery platform Swiggy has shut down its cloud kitchen brand in Delhi-NCR as the service failed to perform as expected in the national capital region. However, it will continue its operation in other cities —Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad (where it was first launched in 2017).

Issuing a statement, the company said,“The expansion of The Bowl Company in Delhi/ NCR was an experiment we ran to bring new food experiences to users. This experiment has led to its due learnings, even as we focus on operational excellence for the brand. We will continue to invest and grow The Bowl Company in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad where the brand is well-loved and growing.”

For the unversed, the Bowl Company was first launched in 2017 in Bengaluru. At present, it operates more than 20 outlets in the city. Meanwhile, the development comes after Swiggy’s biggest investor Prosus claimed that the food and grocery delivery majorsaw a significant growth in its total sales and order volume in the first six months of 2022.

Prosus asserted that Swiggy’s food delivery business clocked an order growth of 38 percent, while in terms of its total sale or gross merchandise value (GMV), it saw a growth of 40 percent in the first six months of the year.



