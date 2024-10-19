Swiggy takes Bhog Elo Boney through the unchartered waters of Sundarbans on the first ever floating Pandal this Durga Pujo

This Durga Pujo, Swiggy, India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, took the spirit of Kolkata’s grand Durga Pujo celebrations to the remote islands of the Sundarbans through the launch of ‘Bhog Elo Boney’—the first-ever floating Durga Puja pandal. The pandal set sail across the Sundarbans, infusing festive joy and a sense of unity among the island communities.

Over five days, it navigated different ghats, celebrating Durga Puja with thousands and delivering traditional bhog—Khichudi, Sabzi, and Laddoo—to homes, reinforcing bonds and traditions across the region. Over 1,000 villagers joined the celebrations, including ‘Tiger widows’, (bagh bidhobas) who are believed to be ‘ill omens’ and often prevented from taking part in many activities – including Durga ma’s darshan. Each day the boat traversed the lush mangroves and waterway, ultimately reaching 5,000 people.

Following the success of Swiggy’s ‘Bhog Elo Ghorey’ last year, where the platform delivered bhog to the elderly citizens in Kolkata, this year’s initiative went beyond the bustling lanes of Kolkata, bringing the dhakh to the remote islands of the Sundarbans, located six hours away from the state capital.

Commenting on the initiative, Mayur Hola, VP – Marketing, Swiggy, said, “Durga Puja is a feeling that transcends geographical boundaries. With ‘Bhog Elo Boney,’ we aimed to bring that joy and spirit of togetherness to the Sundarbans, because Maa toh sabki hai. This initiative wasn’t just about food; it was about delivering love, community, and celebration to those who may not get to experience it in its full glory.”

Crafting the Local Celebration

A true celebration of community and culture, the Durga pratima (idol) was made by local artisan Probhas Mondal from Bali Island in traditional Bondurga style. The entire pandal itself was built by local artisans in the Sundarbans, making it a celebration that truly belonged to the community.

For the Sundarbans communities, with their own rich traditions, “Bhog Elo Boney” brought a taste of Kolkata’s grandeur directly to their doorsteps. As the boat docked at ghats like Rajat Jubilee, Sat Galia, and Bali Island, villagers received not just a meal but also a shared experience of joy, devotion, and unity that defines Durga Puja.

The campaign has been conceptualised, ideated, and executed by Havas Play, the sports, content and entertainment agency of Havas Media Network India. R Venkatasubramanian, Chief Operating Officer, Havas PLAY, said, “At Havas Play, we believe that it’s critical to create work that resonates with and impacts larger communities, by tapping into deep cultural nuances and making meaningful experiences accessible to all. For us, Bhog Elo Boney was not just about creating an innovative campaign, but about making a real, tangible difference by extending the joy and spirit of Durga Puja to communities that have traditionally been left out of these celebrations. By organising the world’s first floating pandal in the Sundarbans, we were able to bring a sense of belonging and inclusion. This campaign is a testament to the power of media with purpose, where brands can play a vital role in connecting people and making a lasting societal impact.”

The 90-second film beautifully captures the essence of the festival, highlighting the vibrant local culture, the rhythms of dhakis, and the joy of Sundarbans communities welcoming Durga Ma. This initiative transcends mere food delivery; it embodies joy, community spirit, and cultural connection, ensuring that Durga Puja is accessible to all. As Swiggy continues to innovate, “Bhog Elo Boney” stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to delivering not just food, but also joy and cultural unity.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/hKUAmfHIalU?si=byP4CXqm-Tkk653g

# # #