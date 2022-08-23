Swiggy to host food festival in Kolkata on its 8th anniversary

Swiggy plans to celebrate its eighth birthday with its customers through the biggest integrated cross-category celebration spanning across food delivery, Instamart, and a series of offline events across various cities. With a perfect concoction of food, music, and people – Swiggy will host an unique food festival on Sunday, 28 August 2022, from 12:00 PM at Westside Pavillion, in Kolkata. The curated food festival will feature 35+ food brands, an envious line-up of musicians for live music, games and dedicated recreational zones.

The impressive line-up of featured food brands includes Aminia, Royal China, Rang De Basanti, Burger in Law, Wasabee, The Yellow Straw, Icy Fusion, 6 Ballygunj Place, Wow Momo, Wow China and Le Coffee Crème among others.

SwiggyOne members get an exclusive access at the event and Swiggy users can head to the Swiggy App for a surprise. During the Big Birthday Bash celebrations, Swiggy customers across India can also avail online offers on food from over 1 lakh restaurants and attractive prices and promotions on 1,000+ products across grocery and daily essential brands on Instamart.

Event details:

What: Food Festival by Swiggy

When: 28 August 2022, 12:00 PM

Where: Westside Pavillion, Salt Lake Bypass, Next to Nicco Park Bidhannagar, HM Block, Sector IV, Kolkata: 700106

Cost – Rs. 99/- onwards