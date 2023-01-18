Sydney Bound Qantas Flight Issues Mayday Alert After Mid-Air Engine Trouble, Lands Safely
Qantas flight from New Zealand landed safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday. Emergency services were rushed to the plane after Qantas Flight 144 arrived from Auckland, New Zealand.
BREAKING: A Qantas flight bound for Sydney from Auckland has landed safely after a mayday alert was issued following reports of an engine failure. Emergency crews was on standby at Sydney Airport following the alert. A Sydney Airport spokesperson confirmed to 7NEWS.com.au that fire, police and ambulance crews had been deployed as a “precaution”.
“While a mayday was initially issued, this has now been downgraded to a Pan (possible assistance needed). We will share more information about this incident once the aircraft is on the ground and has been assessed by our engineers,” the Qantas spokesperson was quoted as saying by skynews.com.
The Boeing 737 touched down just before 3.30pm AEDT on Wednesday, with more than 117,000 people tracking the aircraft on Flight Radar.
A Qantas spokesperson said the aircraft experienced an engine issue about an hour from reaching its destination.
The flight departed Auckland at 2.30pm local time after it was delayed by more than 55 minutes.
Mayday meaning
A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.
Once the call is issued controllers alert aviation rescue, firefighting and emergency services with details on how to respond. They also provide assistance to pilots.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 10:19 AM IST
Updated Date: January 18, 2023 10:35 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Major Routes In Central Delhi To Be Diverted Ahead Of Republic Day Parade Rehearsals Till Jan 21
[ad_1] Home News DelhiMajor Routes In Central Delhi To Be Diverted Ahead Of Republic Day Parade Rehearsals Till Jan 21...
LIVE Updates | Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule For Nagaland, Tripura And Meghalaya Today
[ad_1] Home News IndiaLIVE Updates | Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule For Nagaland, Tripura And Meghalaya Today live Nagaland,...
Shalin Bhanot Assassinates Tina Datta Character During Fight, Irks Fans by Saying Ladke Se Chipakti Hai
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentBigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Assassinates Tina Datta’s Character During Fight, Irks Fans by Saying ‘Ladke Se Chipakti...
Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli Should Bat at No 4 in 1st ODI
[ad_1] Home SportsVirat Kohli Should Bat at No 4 in 1st ODI – Sanjay Manjrekar’s UNIQUE Solution to Solve Selection...
Amazon Layoffs God is Good All The Time Man Loses Dream Job 4 Days Before Relocating to Europe
[ad_1] Home BusinessAmazon Layoffs: ‘God is Good All The Time’, Man Loses Dream Job 4 Days Before Relocating to Europe...
Woman Grooms Teenage Boy With Drugs For Sex, He Thinks Hit Jackpot Here’s What Happened Next
[ad_1] Home News WorldWoman Grooms Teenage Boy With Drugs For Sex, He Thinks ‘Hit Jackpot’; Here’s What Happened Next Prosecutor...
Average Rating