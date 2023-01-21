Home

Stroke: Symptoms, Early Diagnosis And Golden Hour Treatment of Brain Attack

Brain stroke is the second most common cause of death worldwide, preceded only by heart disease, and the third most common cause of disability worldwide.



Brain Stroke: A stroke or a brain attack is a medical emergency that occurs due to sudden rupture or blockage of blood vessels in the brain. When the blood supply to brain tissues stops and it does not receive adequate oxygen and nutrition, the tissue dies leading to stroke. Dr Sudhir Gore, Head-Trauma and Emergency Services, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan reveals that people with medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, advancing age, and dyslipidemia, and those addicted to alcohol, tobacco, or smoking are at a higher risk of stroke. The doctor further emphasises the importance of the golden hour to manage stroke in patients.

BRAIN STROKE SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

As per the American Heart Association stroke is simplified as a powerful four-letter word FAST:​

F: Facial Dropping- One side face drop, or sudden uneven smile, can be an indicator of a Stroke

A: Arm Weakness- Ask an individual to hold both arms straight up and drop them down simultaneously. Look to see if one arm drifts down slowly or cannot be lifted ​

S: Speech Difficulty-If someone is speaking slurred or garbled​

T: Time- Call for medical help at the right time, reach the hospital within 4.5hours of the onset of the symptoms

Other symptoms to look out for include difficulty speaking or interpreting speech, difficulties keeping one’s balance while walking, and difficulty seeing one or both sides of the eyes.

BRAIN STROKE EARLY DIAGNOSIS AND GOLDEN HOUR TREATMENT

There is a concept of the golden period in stroke i.e. the minute the patient has stroke symptoms we have a window of a maximum of 4.5 hours. If the patient gets treatment within these hours, then the complications and severity of the stroke can be reduced. Did you know that reaching a hospital where a 24×7 CT scan of the brain is available is the most crucial step to dealing with a stroke patient?

If the CT Scan report’s diagnosis indicates that there are no visible signs of bleeding, a clot-busting medication may be used to dissolve the clot. Stroke is often the deadliest condition, but thanks to modern, advanced medical technology, it is possible to save lives by treating the condition in time and giving patients a better quality of life. Therefore, it is crucial to arrive at the hospital during the golden period of 4.5 hours. ​

Up to 30% of the patients who receive this clot-buster drug do not improve as they have large strokes or large vessel occlusion (LVO). A neuroradiologist can access the brain arteries and remove the clot using the suction procedure. It’s crucial to realize that clot-busting medication won’t work if administered more than 4.5 hours after the stroke first occurs.

It is important to recognize stroke symptoms and bring the patient to hospitals equipped to treat stroke patients, as early as possible.



