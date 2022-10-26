Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNationalT20 World Cup 2022: IND vs NED Ground Report From Sydney Cricket...
National

T20 World Cup 2022: IND vs NED Ground Report From Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia

admin
By admin
0
16



IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Video: India will take on Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia on October 27 in the T20 World Cup after winning against Australia. India.com brings video ground report from Sydney Australia upon the weather conditions in Sydney, net match practice of the players.Also Read – LIVE Ireland vs England, T20 World Cup Score and Updates: IRE On Top After Taking 4 Wickets

India predicted playing 11 –
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands predicted playing 11 –
Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren Also Read – NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1.30 PM IST Oct 26 Wed

Also Read – India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Likely to Bring Yuzvendra Chahal in Place of Axar Patel





Source link

Previous articleMilan revives Champions League hopes with thrashing of Zagreb
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677