T20 World Cup 2022: IND vs NED Ground Report From Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Video: India will take on Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia on October 27 in the T20 World Cup after winning against Australia. India.com brings video ground report from Sydney Australia upon the weather conditions in Sydney, net match practice of the players.

India predicted playing 11 –

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands predicted playing 11 –

Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

